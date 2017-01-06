Kazakhstan Sentences Seven Terrorists Planning Attacks in Russia

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The Aktobe Region criminal court sentenced the group's leader and one associate to nine years in prison. Another member of the terrorist cell received a six-year sentence and four more minors received eight- and six-year sentences.

A group member "was supporting radical views of foreign religious extremist preachers and decided to create a terrorist group for armed jihad against security services in Russia and against Russian citizens," the court said.

The indicted individual gathered a number of supporters, including minors, at a rented accommodation in August 2016, calling for armed jihad and laying out the terrorist cell's aims, the statement added, noting that group members had been recruited at a school in the city of Aktobe. The terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist acts in crowded places, including nightclubs and shopping centers.

Kazakhstan has been on a "yellow" level terrorist alert since terrorist attacks took place in Aktobe in mid-2016.

On June 5, unidentified armed assailants attacked two gun shops and a military unit in Aktobe. In response, the country's authorities announced an anti-terrorism operation. The incident left 25 people killed, including 18 terrorists, who were said to be radical followers of salafist religious movements.

