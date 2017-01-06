Register
16:05 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Laborers work at the Al-Wakra Stadium that is under construction for the 2022 World Cup, in Doha, Qatar (File)

    Court Rejects Case Against FIFA Over Qatar World Cup 2022 Migrant Worker Abuse

    © AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo
    World
    Get short URL
    0 3720

    FIFA welcomes the decision of the Commercial Court of Zurich to reject a claim concerning FIFA’s alleged wrongful conduct and liability for human rights violations in connection with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to official statement.

    This file photo taken on June 3, 2015 shows FIFA employees entering the FIFA headquarters in Zurich
    © AFP 2016/ MICHAEL BUHOLZER
    FIFA Could Face Lawsuit Over Treatment of Migrant Workers in Qatar
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An international arbitration court has rejected a case against FIFA over its alleged complicity in the maltreatment of workers at the Qatar World Cup 2022 construction sites, FIFA said Friday.

    In December, the Netherlands Trade Union Confederation (FNV) confirmed it had lodged filed a legal action against football governing body FIFA. It said FIFA did not demand assurances from Qatar that it observes fundamental human and labor rights of migrant construction workers and ensures the Kafala system, which involves employers monitoring workers by controlling their visas and legal status, is abolished.

    "FIFA welcomes the decision of the Commercial Court of Zurich to reject a claim lodged by the Dutch trade union FNV, the Bangladeshi Free Trade Union Congress, the Bangladesh Building and Wood Workers Federation and the Bangladeshi citizen Nadim Shariful Alam concerning FIFA’s alleged wrongful conduct and liability for human rights violations in connection with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar," FIFA said in a statement published on its website.

    The sun is reflected in FIFA's logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland November 19, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Arnd Wiegmann
    FIFA Sets One-Year Ban on Vice-President of Qatar Football Association
    The legal action was aimed at forcing FIFA to exert influence on Qatar so it ensures minimum working standards for migrant workers. The lawsuit was lodged by FNV on behalf of Bangladeshi migrant worker Nadim Sharaful Alam, who asked for compensation for damages.

    It its statement, FIFA said it will work with Qatar in ensuring decent working conditions for migrant workers.

    "FIFA takes the issue of working conditions and human rights in connection with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar very seriously. FIFA monitors the situation very closely and, as recently stated by President Infantino, will continue to urge the Qatari authorities to ensure safe and decent working conditions for construction workers," the statement reads.

    The football body went on to describe various procedures in place to address human rights concerns, including an agreement between Qatar and the Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) trade union to inspect worker accommodation.

    The treatment of World Cup facility builders by Qatar, which relies heavily on labor from South Asia, has, however, received continued criticism from human rights group in 2016, including a damning Amnesty International report in March as well as a warning from the United Nations earlier that month.

    Related:

    FIFA Sets One-Year Ban on Vice-President of Qatar Football Association
    FIFA Could Face Lawsuit Over Treatment of Migrant Workers in Qatar
    FIFA President Commends Russia's, Qatar's Preparations for World Cups
    FIFA Head to Visit Russia, Qatar to Monitor World Cup Preparations in April
    Tags:
    2022 FIFA World Cup, FIFA, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok