Register
16:05 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Incirlik Air Base, on the outskirts of the city of Adana, southern Turkey (File)

    Turkey Questions Use of Airbase by US, Others Not Backing Anti-Daesh Effort

    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    World
    Get short URL
    132850

    Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has warned against extending use of Incirlik Air Base to countries that prefer to sit on their hands when it comes to fighting Daesh terrorists, according to Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu.

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle sits after shortly landing Nov. 12, 2015, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey
    © Flickr/ U.S. Department of Defense
    Will 'Grave Crisis' in US-Turkey Relations Affect Incirlik, Home to US Nukes?
    Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu quoted the country's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying that Incirlik Air Base should not be used by those who do not support Ankara's drive to fight Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) terrorists.

    US and Turkish aircraft are the primary users of the Incirlik base, located eight kilometers from the Turkish city of Adana. The base is also used by the UK's Royal Air Force and by Royal Saudi Air Force.

    Incirlik, which houses US B61 nuclear bombs, is central to Washington's military operations in the Middle East.

    A military aircraft is pictured on the runway at Incirlik Air Base, in the outskirts of the city of Adana, southeastern Turkey
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    A military aircraft is pictured on the runway at Incirlik Air Base, in the outskirts of the city of Adana, southeastern Turkey

    Ankara launched Operation Euphrates Shield on 24 August to push Daesh out of cities and settlements located on Syria's border with Turkey. The military intervention has also been aimed at preventing the Kurdish forces from moving further west and taking control of the border region.

    "Our people wonder why they [coalition forces] are using Incirlik Airbase [if the coalition does not provide aerial support to the Euphrates Shield operation]. We allowed not only the US but also other countries' jets to use Incirlik to jointly fight [ISIL]," Cavusoglu said.

    He also slammed the international coalition for lending too little support to Turkey's efforts to combat terrorism.

    "If this coalition was formed to fight Daesh and Turkey, for its part, created the conditions for effectively countering the terrorists, then why doesn't Ankara get relevant support?", Cavusoglu said.

    "The US is a very important ally for us. We cooperate in every field. But the reality is, there is a confidence crisis in the relationship at the moment," he added.

    Cavusoglu was echoed by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak, who said that the US-led coalition's infrequent use of Incirlik to join the Turkish army's anti-Daesh operations are raising questions among the Turkish population.

    "[The international coalition's] presence [in Incirlik]is being questioned by our people and nation, and this issue is on the agenda of the government," Kaynak said.

    Earlier, White House spokesman Josh Earnest warned that Ankara's possible restrictions on the US using Incirlik Air Base may "potentially undermine" Washington's planned support for Turkey's efforts to contain Daesh.

    According to Ernest, "Turkey remains a critically important ally of NATO" and Washington is ready to offer additional support to Ankara in its fight against Daesh terrorists.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during an iftar event in Ankara, Turkey, June 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace
    Why Turkey's Erdogan 'Had Every Reason' to Use Stern Language Toward US
    Meanwhile, political analyst and former Turkish MP Dr. Oya Akgonenc Mugisuddin said in an interview with Sputnik that Ankara appears to be changing its opinion with regard to US military installations in Turkey, including Incirlik Air Base.

    New ideas on how to use [these bases] have surfaced. Turkey is extremely discontent with America's activities [in the Middle East] and their implications. Turkish authorities [are pondering] certain changes," Mugisuddin said.

    Related:

    What Turkey's Incirlik Military Base Has to Do With the Nuclear Arms Race
    Turkish Man Breaks Into Incirlik Airbase, Takes Photos with Scarlett Johansson
    Turkey Blocking German Construction Projects at Incirlik Air Base
    Turkey Once Again 'Ignores' German MP's Request to Visit Incirlik Airbase
    Berlin Dismisses Report on Plans to Withdraw Troops From Turkish Incirlik Base
    Tags:
    ally, terrorists, support, coalition, military operations, Incirlik Air Base, Daesh, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok