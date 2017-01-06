Register
16:04 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    IAEA flag flatters in the wind in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarers in UN city in Vienna

    UN Ignores Eurasian Big Three on Sustainable Development

    © AFP 2016/ JOE KLAMAR
    World
    Get short URL
    0 17 0 0

    Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Report is an important document for the policymakers around the world in direction of forming policy related to poverty eradication, environment protection. The SDGs came into effect in January 2016, and they will continue to guide UNDP policy and funding for the next 15 years.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The composition of a 15-member UN panel to draft the Global Sustainable Development Report has not gone down well with India. Its Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin has pointed out the need for wider representation on this key UN committee.

    Antonio Guterres (L) is sworn in as UN secretary general during the Oath of office of the Secretary-General December 12, 2016 at the United Nations in New York
    © AFP 2016/ Don EMMERT
    New UN Secretary General Calls on Staff Not to Expect Miracles but Work as Team
    Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon had appointed 15 scientists and experts from countries such as Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Jordan, South Korea, Switzerland and the US to the panel. But scientists from key countries like Russia, India and China do not find place in the panel. The three BRICS countries have close to 20 per cent share in global GDP while it represents close to 40 per cent of the global population.

    “Equitable? 10 of the 15 members of UN panel on Sustainable Development are from the 35-member OECD,” tweeted Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

    ​However, the UN has claimed that panel members were selected after an extensive consultation process with member states and the relevant United Nations organizations.  “The group is diverse, seeking to balance a wide range of relevant scientific disciplines, expertise and regional perspectives,” claims the UN.

    “So, Ban Ki-moon was following up essentially on the request of member states. Regarding specific memberships, the effort was made to reach out to people across a variety of regions. I wouldn’t have anything further to say about how the different members were chosen,” said the Secretary General’s Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq.

    The next Global Sustainable Development Report will be published in 2019 and will be the first of a quadrennial series that will inform the high-level global reviews of the 2030 Agenda at the United Nations in those years.

    “The report is a key component of the mechanism to follow up and review progress on the recently agreed 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals. It aims to strengthen the science-policy interface and provide a strong evidence-based instrument to support policymakers in promoting poverty eradication and sustainable development,” read a statement released by the UN.

    Related:

    Chinese Media: If India Makes More ICBMs, Beijing Will Help Pakistan Respond
    India’s IT Sector Nervous Over Bill for Restructuring H1-B Visas
    India Saves Almost 200 Children in Biggest Child Labor Bust
    India Set to Approve Universal Basic Income
    Tags:
    United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, Ban Ki-moon, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok