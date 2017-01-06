Journalists and Jihadists: Commission Called for to Examine Media Bias in Aleppo

While not questioning their sincerity, journalist Jean-François Kahn has wondered why most of his mainstream colleagues have taken the side of the rebels fighting against Syria's government authorities in their coverage of developments in the country.
Jean-François Kahn has long acknowledged that the Islamization of the protest movement started back in 2013 at the instigation of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey.
However the journalist notes that an opposition member who claims to promote humanist values such as liberalism, social justice or democracy wouldn't instinctively fly to arms and flee to join the rebels.
Hence the journalist and media manager has rebuked his colleagues for their biased coverage of the situation in the country, which boils down to the fallacy that "those who are fighting against bad guys can't be bad guys themselves."
He further urged the international community to set up an international journalistic commission on Aleppo.
"Apart from any personal coverage of each journalist working in Syria, there should be an international journalistic commission which would travel to eastern Aleppo, launch a journalistic investigation and reveal what really happened on the ground there," he said.
However the chances are low that Jean-François Kahn's call will lead to any feasible results as the French media does not demonstrate any desire to adhere to the reasoning and the arguments of the journalist.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete 'Biased' is such a sanitised word for collusion in a horrific and despicable support of terrorism to manifest the Hegemonic Empire. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The French media is guilty of corrupted information on Aleppo, leading to encouraging support for terrorism.
ivanwa88
These journalist knew exactly what was going on but choose 'Terrorism' charges should be levelled in a renown war tribunal for supporting Terrorism.
copius
The end result are the bombings and shooting and killings of French citizens on French soil.
The same applies to all European countries which has only seen the tip of the iceberg.
The plot in Europe is cooking and may soon boil over into a major disaster.