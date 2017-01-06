Register
00:54 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Outside CNN Center

    CNN Apologizes to WikiLeaks’ Assange After Contributor Calls Him a Pedophile

    © Flickr/ Ayush
    World
    Get short URL
    349360

    An intelligence expert paid by CNN gossiped on air that WikiLeaks' Julian Assange is a "pedophile" who is "not credible." When WikiLeaks threatened a defamation lawsuit, the news network issued an embarrassing apology indicating that "in fact, CNN has no evidence to support that assertion."

    Check out the video of former CIA, FBI, and White House National Security Council analyst Phil Mudd lying, because that, apparently, is what he is paid by CNN to do.

    Phil Mudd, former analyst with the CIA, FBI, and White House National Security Council, "regrets saying it," according to a statement from the network.

    ​Assange has been much maligned in dominant media narratives, despite his exposure of war crimes, US spying on its own citizens, and much more. Of course, it must be noted that CNN is in the ratings business, not the truth business. This scandal is just the latest in a string of false reporting.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds up his new kitten at the Ecuadorian Embassy in central London, Britain, in this undated photograph released to Reuters on May 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Courtesy of WikiLeaks
    WikiLeaks Assange: Democrats Lost Election Because Their Candidate Was Weak

    On Tuesday, CNN used footage from video game Fallout 4 to display Russia ‘hacking’ US ballot boxes. CNN was propagating its own fake news, despite driving ratings by accusing other outlets of the same practice.

    As Glenn Greenwald noted in The Intercept, "those who most flamboyantly denounce Fake News" are "often the most aggressive and self-serving perpetrators of it."

    After Assange told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that US media coverage is "very dishonest,' President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to reiterate the point that it is "more dishonest than anyone knows."

    Related:

    Thousands Return to Now Peaceful Aleppo But You Won’t See It on CNN
    Twitter Users Roast CNN for Using Fallout 4 Screenshot to Depict #RussianHackers
    WikiLeaks Assange: Democrats Lost Election Because Their Candidate Was Weak
    WikiLeaks Offers Reward for Evidence of Obama’s IT Staff Destroying Documents
    US Senator Warns Trump, Americans Against Listening to WikiLeaks Founder Assange
    Tags:
    fake, lies, The Intercept, CNN, Phil Mudd, Glenn Greenwald, Julian Assange, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok