Alaska Airlines First Daily Flight From Los Angeles to Havana Takes Off

© AFP 2016/ YAMIL LAGE Senator: Cuba’s Private Business Community Benefits From Opening of Ties With US

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The first daily non-stop flight from Los Angeles to Havana took off on Thursday amid a thaw in US-Cuba relations, media reported.

"With political relations warming between the United States and Cuba, Alaska Airlines will fly the first regularly scheduled commercial flight between Los Angeles and Havana Thursday," Southern California’s City News Service reported.

Flight 286 was scheduled to depart Los Angeles International Airport at 8:50 carrying 50 US government, tourist and business representatives for a trade mission and 100 other passengers, the report added.

On November 28, 2016, JetBlue flew the first regular commercial flight by a US airline from the United States to Cuba in more than 50 years.

The first chartered commercial flight, operated by JetBlue, took place on August 31 between Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the Cuban city of Santa Clara.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!