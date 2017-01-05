Clapper Stands Behind Claims Russia Responsible for DNC Hack

© AP Photo/ Joe Raedle DNC Chair: Measures Against Russia Taken by White House Alone ‘Insufficient’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US intelligence community stands behind its determination that Russia is responsible for a breach of the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) computer systems last year, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said at a US Senate hearing on Thursday.

"We stand more resolutely on the strength of that statement than we did on the seventh of October," Clapper said when asked if he stills believes that only senior Russian officials could have authorized the hacking.

However, he said the US intelligence community could not make the policy determination if the breach constituted an act of war.