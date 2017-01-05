Large Explosion Reported in Turkish City of Izmir

The explosion near the courthouse in the third most populated city in Turkey was caused by a car bomb, the secretary general of the city municipality Bugra Gokce confirmed to the CNN Turk.

CCTV of the explosion of a car bomb in the parking lot of a courthouse in Izmir #Turkey pic.twitter.com/bpX1SfumA0 — Michael Horowitz (@michaelh992) January 5, 2017

​Earlier it was reported that two cars exploded near the courthouse in the third most populated city in Turkey.

Immediately after blast, eyewitnesses reported a gunfire was heard at the scene.

Explosion reported in western Turkish city of İzmir followed by gunfire pic.twitter.com/uniDORwMZJ — Gilgo (@agirecudi) January 5, 2017

Ambulances sent at the scene, no casualties reported so far.

​According to the Hurriyet Daily News reports, two militants entered in an armed clash with police after the explosion. One of them was killed by a policeman. The second suspected attacker was later shot dead.

Meanwhile, Turkish police is hunting third suspected attacker.

Turkish authorities have introduced a ban on media coverage of the Izmir explosion.

#Turkey: Car bomb near #Izmir courthouse leaves several casualties. Two of the perpetrators have been killed, one is still at large pic.twitter.com/x8oF629LpP — Mhamad Kleit (@kleitm) January 5, 2017

​Ambulances were sent at the scene, no casualties reported so far. District Mayor Hasan Karadag told NTV television that at least 10 people were injured, one of the wounded was in serious condition.

Sirens can be heard as ambulances are rushing to the scene in Izmir #Turkey pic.twitter.com/ahrNagWAGK — Michael Horowitz (@michaelh992) January 5, 2017

​​​The explosion occurred just a day after Turkish police detained 27 people in connection with the Istanbul nightclub attack who are suspected of having links with Daesh.

The Reina nightclub on Istanbul's European side was attacked during New Year's Eve celebrations by a man who, according to witnesses, was talking in Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

At least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, and almost 70 were injured as a result of the attack. A manhunt is underway. The Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, has taken responsibility for the attack.