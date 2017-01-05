Swedish Prosecutors Receive Assange Questioning Transcript

© REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls Julian Assange Claims President Obama Targeted His Family

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik)The Swedish Prosecution Authority on Thursday said it received the transcripts of the questioning of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Ecuador.

"The authorities of Ecuador have passed the report on Assange's questioning on to us. The report will be translated," the authority said in a press statement.

Swedish prosecutors questioned Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in November over the 2010 case whereby Assange was accused of sexual assault. The case was closed the same year when Stockholm’s Chief Prosecutor Eva Finne failed to find evidence of rape, but was later reopened.

The transcript is in Spanish and takes up hundreds of pages, thus requiring weeks to be translated. The Prosecution Authority plans to present its updated position on the investigation against Assange after studying the documents.

In December, Assange released the answers he gave to Swedish prosecutors during the questioning. The whistleblowing website founder said he had been subjected to abusive and degrading treatment during the process.

Assange has been holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden. The WikiLeaks founder denies rape allegations, saying they are part of efforts to get him handed over to the United States where he is wanted for leaking thousands of top-secret documents.