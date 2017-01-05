Russian Carrier Denies Reports of Near-Collision With Possible NATO Jet

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (Sputnik) – Russian carrier Aurora on Thursday denied reports that a possible NATO jet flew dangerously close to its airliner.

"This is complete nonsense, which is not worth commenting. This never happened," a source in the airline, a subsidiary of Russia’s flag-carrier Aeroflot, told RIA Novosti.

A Russian security source told the Interfax news agency earlier in the day that an unidentified jet had crossed the path of Aurora’s passenger plane off Russia’s far eastern coast overnight, forcing it to make an emergency descent. The jet, which the source said had emitted NATO radio signals, ignored attempts to contact it.

