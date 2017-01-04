Massive 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Fiji, Tsunami Warning Issued

A tsunami threat was subsequently issued for all coasts within 300km of the earthquake's epicenter.

"Government agencies responsible for threatened coastal areas should take action to inform and instruct any coastal populations at risk in accordance with their own evaluation," a warning from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center read. "Persons located in threatened coastal areas should stay alert for information and follow instructions from national and local authorities."

There is reportedly no tsunami threat to New Zealand or Hawaii.

Earthquakes between magnitude 6.5 and 7.5 usually do not produce destructive tsunamis, according to the USGS. However, small sea level changes may be observed near the epicenter.

"Tsunamis capable of producing damage or casualties are rare in this magnitude range but have occurred due to secondary effects such as landslides or submarine slumps," the USGS notes.