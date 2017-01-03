German Prosecutors Accuse Daesh Convict of Assisting in Palmyra Executions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 28-year-old man, identified as Harry S, was convicted last July of being a member of an illegal group after he traveled to Syria in April 2015 to fight alongside the Daesh terror group.

The new warrant says that in mid-June 2015 the man helped execute six Daesh-held prisoners at a market square in the historic city of Palmyra.

"The suspect, armed with a pistol, escorted one prisoner to the place of execution and prevented the rest from fleeing," the prosecution’s statement read.

The man faces charges of being accessory to six murders carried out by a group of people. Last year, he was handed a three-year jail term and it is expected to be prolonged due to the emerging evidence.