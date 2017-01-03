Register
06:11 GMT +303 January 2017
Live
    Search
    zero

    Cambodia Museum to Exhibit World’s First Zero Inscription

    © Flickr/ pedrik
    World
    Get short URL
    0 19 0 0

    This month the National Museum of Cambodia is set to exhibit what experts believe is the world’s oldest zero symbol.

    An archeological team from Nizhny Novgorod discovered fragments of pottery, household items and women’s jewelry at a site in Crimea, presumed to be from the first century BC
    © Photo: imomi.unn/Lobachevsky State University
    Russian Archeologists Discover Ancient City’s Artifacts in Crimea
    The sign of zero wasn't just invented to represent vacancy: it is also an amazing tool for calculations that makes the current base-10 numeric system so efficient compared to, for instance, the old Roman letter-based system.

    An important archeological discovery made in the end of the 19th century by French archaeologist Adhemard Leclere in Cambodia's Kratie province helped lift the veil on the symbol's origin. The artefact was a 5-foot-by-3-foot stone slab that used to be part of an ancient temple and had an inscription carved in it in Pre-Angkorian Old Khmer language.

    "The Chaka era has reached the year 605 on the fifth day of the waning moon," the inscription — later labeled K-127 — said, which helped scientists date the artifact exactly to the year AD 683.

    "The Cambodian stone inscription bears the first known zero within the system that evolved into the numbers we use today," late US mathematician Amir Aczel wrote in his book "Finding Zero: a mathematician's odyssey to uncover the origins of numbers."

    Potato. (File)
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Archeologists Dug Up 3,800 Year Old Potato Harvest
    The importance of the discovery cannot be overstated, as it makes it highly unlikely that the zero as we know it originated in Europe or Arabia and then traveled east, and not vice versa.

    On Monday, the director of Cambodia's National Museum told press that the stone inscription has been restored and is ready to be displayed in the museum.

    "We hope to raise money to fund Amir's dream of seeing this stone beautifully installed in Cambodia's National Museum in a permanent display to highlight the role of the Khmer zero in the history of mathematics," Aczel's family wrote on a gofundme page dedicated to raising money for the scientist's Fund for Mathematics.

    Related:

    Thanks for Nothing: Archeologists Turn on Russia Despite Palmyra Liberation
    Archeologists Unearth 'Britain's Oldest Migrant Camp'
    Russian Archeologists Unearth 'White Walls' of Ancient Memphis
    Tags:
    ancient, discovery, archeologists, United States, Cambodia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok