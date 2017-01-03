Georgia Implementing Reforms to Increase Interoperability With NATO

TBILISI (Sputnik) — Military reforms planned in Georgia for 2017 are aimed at making the country more compatible with NATO, Izoria said.

"We have ambitious goals, which we will begin fulfilling later this year. We wish that as much as possible would be invested in the development of military and training infrastructure. Those reforms, which are underway and will be implemented in the Ministry of Defense, are aimed at becoming more compatible with NATO with the support of a strategic partner [US]," Izoria said.

© AP Photo/ Kevin Hagen McCain Discusses Washington-Tbilisi Relations With Georgian President - Press Service

He added that the development of the Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC) near Tbilisi would be one of the main priorities.

Georgia has been seeking NATO membership since the cooperation officially begun in 1994 when the country became a member of the Partnership for Peace program. In April 2008, at the NATO Bucharest Summit, the allied heads of state and government agreed to Georgia becoming a NATO member in the future.