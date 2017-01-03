Bolton: For Better US-Russia Relations, Putin Must Change Attitude

In an appearance on the Fox News' program "Fox and Friends," Bolton blamed the Obama administration for repeatedly yielding to Russia and failing to defend US national interests in the international arena.
"Vladimir Putin defines Russian foreign policy entirely on the basis of Russian national interest. And he has gotten away with a lot in the last eight years," Bolton said, recalling, among other ‘malicious activities,' Russia's reunification with Crimea and the country's expanding influence in Europe and the Middle East.
He also mentioned that the US intelligence community believes Russia is responsible for hacking the Democratic National Committee in a bid to influence the US presidential election, even though incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday "there is zero evidence" such attacks took place.
According to Bolton, "if these activities are going to stop," then there is a chance for a "reset" in US-Russia relations.
On Thursday, US President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the US presidential election.
According to the former ambassador, Putin's style of foreign relations is one that respects strengths in both friends and enemies. And while Russia was able to "walk all over the Obama administration for eight years," the same attitude may not work with Trump coming into office.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Bolton needs to retire all this attention seeking is tiresome. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete According to the former ambassador, Putin's style of foreign relations is one that respects strengths in both friends and enemies. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Bolton is a neo-con nutcase, and always 1780 degrees from fact and reality. It is the US that needs to change its behavior. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Bolton is a complete joke... almost all intelligent people find him ignorantly stupid about facts that he should know! OBVIOUSLY part of the obama team! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The world will be a much better place when Bolton dies--sooner the better!
honestly
jas
---
This is American Enterprise Institute insanity, that a lack of aggression is weakness. And I will call it what it is, insanity. I was listening to one of their guys talking on the radio about china. They don't care who it is. They want war with everyone. I really hope Trump isn't considering Bolton for any position. Trump probably didn't realize what a kook Bolton was. Trump has a pretty good team. It's not perfect, but pretty good. Bolton would destroy any rhythm. I don't like to be so harsh about Bolton, but he has a problem.
That foolishness about anything other than force being seen as weakness is pure neocon looney toons stuff.
John Bolton role model video *sarcasm*
www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eo0OY8GOuc
edover3
rodneswicksculptor
karlof1