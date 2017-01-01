New UN Head's First Speech: 'Join Me in Committing to Peace Today and Every Day'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — New UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued his first address on Sunday, where he appealed for peace in the world.

"Peace must be our goal and our guide. All that we strive for as a human family – dignity and hope, progress and prosperity – depends on peace. But peace depends on us. I appeal to you all to join me in committing to peace, today and every day. Let us make 2017 a year for peace," the statement said.

On this New Year’s Day, I ask all of you to join me in making one shared resolution:



Let us make 2017 a year for peace. pic.twitter.com/UAnGtlfsaf — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) 1 января 2017 г.

Antonio Guterres, a former prime minister of Portugal, who also led the United Nations refugee agency, took the office as the UN secretary general earlier on Sunday.

He succeeded Ban Ki-moon, whose term as the UN chief expired at midnight on December 31.