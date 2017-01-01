Code for Ships Operating in Polar Waters to Come Into Force

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The International Code for Ships Operating in Polar Waters (Polar Code) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will come into force on January 1.

"The Polar Code … is intended to cover the full range of shipping-related matters relevant to navigation in waters surrounding the two poles – ship design, construction and equipment; operational and training concerns; search and rescue; and, equally important, the protection of the unique environment and eco-systems of the polar regions," the IMO said in a statement.

The IMO adopted the code and related amendments at the 94th session of IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee (MSC), in November 2014.