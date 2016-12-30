'Russian Hackers' Threat Too 'Inflated, Politicized'

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Obama Set To Release Report To Congress On Alleged Russian Hacking

Commenting on Washington’s allegations of "Russia-sponsored cyber-attacks," Kasperskaya noted that there are too many ambiguities in the situation.

"To begin with, the United States has the most advanced cybersecurity forces in the world. As for Russia, there are no official cyber forces in the country. So, there is too much speculation on the issue, including the problem of 'Russian hackers,'" Kasperskaya noted, speaking at a meeting of the Russia-German Foreign Trade Chamber.

According to her, the issue is "overhyped and continues to be inflated."

"Of course, in Russia there are skilled people who can read the source code of foreign software and embed something into it. When it comes to the phenomenon of Russian hackers and their outstanding skills, they are usually followed by Chinese hackers. But North Korean hackers are usually ranked third. North Korea is not a cyber-power it all. Such an assumption raises questions," Kasperskaya was quoted as saying by Sputnik German.

She also underscored that the issue has been politicized too much.

"In fact, it is almost impossible to trace the hacker after an attack takes place. It is possible if the hacker wants to leave tracks. But why would the attacker do that? This is why it is possible to make allegations about the Russian trace in this situation. But there can be no reason for a hacker to let authorities detect him," the expert pointed out.

Kasperskaya also commented on the situation with leaked emails from the electoral office of US Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

"I can’t say that Hillary Clinton lost [in the US presidential election] because of the email leaks. In this situation, we can see that the contents of those leaks were not used against her. But the fact of the leaks itself was used for a media attack against her. At the timing was also right, a week before the vote," she said.