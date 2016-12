© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Russian Aerospace Forces Plan to Repair at Least 4 Arctic Military Airfields

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian president Vladimir Putin in a New Year message to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the development of cooperation in the exploration of the Arctic was in the interest of both countries, Kremlin press service said Friday.

"Congratulating Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Christmas, New Year and his birthday, the Russian head of state expressed confidence that the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, the development of partnership in the development of the Arctic and other areas was in the interests of our peoples," the press service said.