Trump to Meet With Intelligence Officials to Clarify Russian Spying Accusations

The US slapped sanctions on Russia Thursday as part of retaliation for accusations that Russian intelligence services interfered with US elections. 35 Russian diplomats and their families were ordered to exit the country within 72 hours.

The US must "move on to bigger and better things," Trump's team said, but in order to uphold the American people's interests he will consult with the intelligence community about their recent findings.

“I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly,” Trump said earlier this week when asked if he believed in Russian "election hacking." “The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind of the security we need.”

The new round of sanctions constituted an example of "severe" mismanagement by the Obama administration, former Trump adviser Carter Page told Sputnik on Thursday. In fact, Page noted that the sanctions illustrate "complete lack of diplomacy."

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Obama Set To Release Report To Congress On Alleged Russian Hacking

The expulsion of diplomats provides "yet another example of why America must redistribute the heavy-handed power of the US government," and put it "back in the hands of the people," Page added.

The Kremlin promised on Thursday that by Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will counter with an "adequate and mirror" response that is assured to make Washington "feel very uncomfortable."