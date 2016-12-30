Trump to Meet With Intelligence Officials to Clarify Russian Spying Accusations

The US slapped sanctions on Russia Thursday as part of retaliation for accusations that Russian intelligence services interfered with US elections. 35 Russian diplomats and their families were ordered to exit the country within 72 hours.
The US must "move on to bigger and better things," Trump's team said, but in order to uphold the American people's interests he will consult with the intelligence community about their recent findings.
“I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly,” Trump said earlier this week when asked if he believed in Russian "election hacking." “The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind of the security we need.”
The new round of sanctions constituted an example of "severe" mismanagement by the Obama administration, former Trump adviser Carter Page told Sputnik on Thursday. In fact, Page noted that the sanctions illustrate "complete lack of diplomacy."
The expulsion of diplomats provides "yet another example of why America must redistribute the heavy-handed power of the US government," and put it "back in the hands of the people," Page added.
The Kremlin promised on Thursday that by Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will counter with an "adequate and mirror" response that is assured to make Washington "feel very uncomfortable."
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Mr. President Trump, please bring some common sense to the White House right here, right now!!! Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete No kidding? Dang, you have to give it to the guy, A firestorm erupted this morning and here he is, checking the evidence. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Meanwhile, DO expel U.S diplomats and sell their assets or freeze them too. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete The first thing to do once in office is remove the head of the Clinton's Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan. That should serve as a message to the underlings. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Obama is behaving as if he has lost his mind. 35 diplomats and their families expelled, lives in chaos, for what??? This has always been Obama's problem. Obama thinks he represents his own interests and that he is "America". Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete It's so much like The Apprentice, isn't it? All these guys will have their jobs on the line. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It is crazy, when you look at all the colour revolutions/regime changes implemented by Obama's financial mentor Soros and the US. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete other int agencies...? nsa, cia to be included in the meetings? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Carter Page says a lot of good remarks about how government should work. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete anne00marie, Podesta was actually given the OK by the campaign tech guy to provide the info., which makes it worse. And Huma Abedin was given a waiver by Clinton and never had to be screened for her security clearance. A real madhouse with Democrats in charge.
This is going to be interesting.
Or just seek repairs as Russia will have to destroy the places that will be super BUGGED.
And begin a VERY AGGRESSIVE anti INTEL in Russia. And study to seek ALL U.S does too. Just keep the agenda to SPY on U.S, NATO.
And protect Russia.
So for 21 days, let them have.. "MY 21 GLORIOUS DAYS". And do begin NOW.. Not tomorrow. And begin ending TRADE.
This will be GREAT for Russian PRODUCERS. Ramp up, alcohol drinks imports fees.
And the TAX inside Russia for all.
To protect the people.
It could help in areas where they use substitutes, by allowing a discount and even coupons for FREE , for those really needing it.
begin teaching YOUTH, about alcohol dangers. And tobacco.
Then you have Weiner, what was on his laptop? The husband of Hilary's Muslim Brotherhood friend, who just happened to have classified and above secret correspondance, from Hilary's time as SOS. Wasn't the information found in his Yahoo Account, on his laptop and haven't Yahoo lost 1.5 billion, users security details?
Then you have Podesta, who got phished and happily handed over all his details and security passwords.
So why did Obama say nothing about all that and then just before President Elect Trump is due to take over the White House and actually have a mature and respectful relationship with Russia, Obama, with absolutely no evidence, despite the fact that he has been informed the leaks came from US Intelligence, cheesed off with HC, he blames it on Russia. Roll on 20 January 2017.
