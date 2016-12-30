Register
03:37 GMT +330 December 2016
    Trump to Meet With Intelligence Officials to Clarify Russian Spying Accusations

    "In the interest of our country and its great people," Trump promised to meet with members of the FBI, DHS, and other intelligence agencies "to be updated on the facts of this situation," according to a statement from the transition team.

    The US slapped sanctions on Russia Thursday as part of retaliation for accusations that Russian intelligence services interfered with US elections. 35 Russian diplomats and their families were ordered to exit the country within 72 hours. 

    The US must "move on to bigger and better things," Trump's team said, but in order to uphold the American people's interests he will consult with the intelligence community about their recent findings.

    “I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly,” Trump said earlier this week when asked if he believed in Russian "election hacking." “The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind of the security we need.”

    The new round of sanctions constituted an example of "severe" mismanagement by the Obama administration, former Trump adviser Carter Page told Sputnik on Thursday. In fact, Page noted that the sanctions illustrate "complete lack of diplomacy."

    US President Barack Obama has signed a new executive order to promote cybersecurity information sharing within the private sector companies and between the US government and the private sector.
    Obama Set To Release Report To Congress On Alleged Russian Hacking

    The expulsion of diplomats provides "yet another example of why America must redistribute the heavy-handed power of the US government," and put it "back in the hands of the people," Page added. 

    The Kremlin promised on Thursday that by Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will counter with an "adequate and mirror" response that is assured to make Washington "feel very uncomfortable."

    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Gentle Joe
      Mr. President Trump, please bring some common sense to the White House right here, right now!!!
      From government shutdowns to a ticking time bomb???
      Take Control from Bongo today!!!
      Take Control from the Illuminati!!!!
      Take Control from Santa!!!!
    • Reply
      Donny
      No kidding? Dang, you have to give it to the guy, A firestorm erupted this morning and here he is, checking the evidence.

      This is going to be interesting.
    • Reply
      cast235
      Meanwhile, DO expel U.S diplomats and sell their assets or freeze them too.
      Or just seek repairs as Russia will have to destroy the places that will be super BUGGED.
      And begin a VERY AGGRESSIVE anti INTEL in Russia. And study to seek ALL U.S does too. Just keep the agenda to SPY on U.S, NATO.
      And protect Russia.

      So for 21 days, let them have.. "MY 21 GLORIOUS DAYS". And do begin NOW.. Not tomorrow. And begin ending TRADE.
      This will be GREAT for Russian PRODUCERS. Ramp up, alcohol drinks imports fees.
      And the TAX inside Russia for all.
      To protect the people.
      It could help in areas where they use substitutes, by allowing a discount and even coupons for FREE , for those really needing it.
      begin teaching YOUTH, about alcohol dangers. And tobacco.
    • Reply
      FeEisi
      The first thing to do once in office is remove the head of the Clinton's Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan. That should serve as a message to the underlings.
    • Reply
      jas
      Obama is behaving as if he has lost his mind. 35 diplomats and their families expelled, lives in chaos, for what??? This has always been Obama's problem. Obama thinks he represents his own interests and that he is "America".
    • Reply
      cassandra.says
      It's so much like The Apprentice, isn't it? All these guys will have their jobs on the line.
    • Reply
      anne00marie
      It is crazy, when you look at all the colour revolutions/regime changes implemented by Obama's financial mentor Soros and the US.

      Then you have Weiner, what was on his laptop? The husband of Hilary's Muslim Brotherhood friend, who just happened to have classified and above secret correspondance, from Hilary's time as SOS. Wasn't the information found in his Yahoo Account, on his laptop and haven't Yahoo lost 1.5 billion, users security details?

      Then you have Podesta, who got phished and happily handed over all his details and security passwords.

      So why did Obama say nothing about all that and then just before President Elect Trump is due to take over the White House and actually have a mature and respectful relationship with Russia, Obama, with absolutely no evidence, despite the fact that he has been informed the leaks came from US Intelligence, cheesed off with HC, he blames it on Russia. Roll on 20 January 2017.
    • Reply
      michael
      other int agencies...? nsa, cia to be included in the meetings?
    • Reply
      jas
      Carter Page says a lot of good remarks about how government should work.
    • Reply
      jasin reply toanne00marie(Show commentHide comment)
      anne00marie, Podesta was actually given the OK by the campaign tech guy to provide the info., which makes it worse. And Huma Abedin was given a waiver by Clinton and never had to be screened for her security clearance. A real madhouse with Democrats in charge.

      www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/10/29/how-podesta-got-hacked-password-email-revealed-in-wikileaks-dump
    Show new comments (0)

