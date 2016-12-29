Over 50Mln People in Middle East, Africa in Need of Humanitarian Aid

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — As regional conflicts have intensified over the last few months of 2016, over 47 million people, a population equivalent to three quarters of the UK population, are in need of humanitarian aid in the Middle East, with an additional 15 million in need in African states, a report revealed on Thursday.

"The conflicts at the roots of all these emergencies are years old but have reached new depths of suffering in recent weeks … People caught up in these crises are not only fleeing death and destruction but have to cope with freezing temperatures as winter sets in across the Middle East," Oxfam Humanitarian Lead Richard Corbett said in the report, as quoted by the UN's Relief News.

According to the Oxfam report published by United Nations Office for the coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), over 34 million people in both Yemen and Syria do have access to potable drinking water, sanitation services, food or shelter from winter's freezing temperatures. In Yemen alone, half a million children under the age of five are suffering from malnutrition, the report adds.

The report found that 10 million people in Iraq, six million people in South Sudan, and seven million people in Nigeria were in need of humanitarian aid.

Corbett noted that Oxfam, as well as other humanitarian organizations, will continue raising money for and distributing humanitarian aid to those in need.

"As a new year dawns, we can only hope that the underlying political causes of these many crises are resolved … we will do all we can to keep people alive, get them back on their feet and help them prepare for a better future," Corbett said in the report.

Syria, Yemen, and Iraq are currently engulfed in armed conflict, which has forced millions of civilians to flee from their homes.