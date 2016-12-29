Register
15:31 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) mostly men sit in line waiting to be served with food at Dikwa Camp, in Borno State in north-eastern Nigeria, on February 2, 2016

    Over 50Mln People in Middle East, Africa in Need of Humanitarian Aid

    © AFP 2016/ STRINGER
    World
    Get short URL
    0 25 0 0

    Oxfam Humanitarian Lead Richard Corbett said that over 47 million people are in need of humanitarian aid in the Middle East and 15 million in need in African states.

    President Putin meets with Ramzan Kadyrov
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Chechen Charity Fund Sends 80 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syria - Chechnya's Leader
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — As regional conflicts have intensified over the last few months of 2016, over 47 million people, a population equivalent to three quarters of the UK population, are in need of humanitarian aid in the Middle East, with an additional 15 million in need in African states, a report revealed on Thursday.

    "The conflicts at the roots of all these emergencies are years old but have reached new depths of suffering in recent weeks … People caught up in these crises are not only fleeing death and destruction but have to cope with freezing temperatures as winter sets in across the Middle East," Oxfam Humanitarian Lead Richard Corbett said in the report, as quoted by the UN's Relief News.

    According to the Oxfam report published by United Nations Office for the coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), over 34 million people in both Yemen and Syria do have access to potable drinking water, sanitation services, food or shelter from winter's freezing temperatures. In Yemen alone, half a million children under the age of five are suffering from malnutrition, the report adds.

    Saudi Arabia riyals
    © AFP 2016/ HASSAN AMMAR
    Saudi Monarch’s Charity Collects $39Mln in Cash for Syrians
    The report found that 10 million people in Iraq, six million people in South Sudan, and seven million people in Nigeria were in need of humanitarian aid.

    Corbett noted that Oxfam, as well as other humanitarian organizations, will continue raising money for and distributing humanitarian aid to those in need.

    "As a new year dawns, we can only hope that the underlying political causes of these many crises are resolved … we will do all we can to keep people alive, get them back on their feet and help them prepare for a better future," Corbett said in the report.

    Syria, Yemen, and Iraq are currently engulfed in armed conflict, which has forced millions of civilians to flee from their homes.

    Related:

    Chechen Charity Fund Sends 80 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syria
    Turkey, Iran to Work Together on Providing Humanitarian Aid in Aleppo
    MSF Sends Humanitarian Aid to Wounded Aleppo Evacuees
    Saudi Monarch’s Charity Collects $39Mln in Cash for Syrians
    Tags:
    humanitarian aid, Oxfam, Richard Corbett, Africa, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok