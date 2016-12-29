© AP Photo/ Saudi Press Agency Oman Joins Saudi-Led Coalition Against Terrorism

DUBAI (Sputnik)Oman’s Defense Minister Badr bin Saeed Al-Busaidi announced his country’s decision in a letter to Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, seen by the SPA news agency.

According to the agency, the Deputy Crown Prince expressed appreciation for the Oman leadership to support the efforts of Saudi Arabia in the leadership of the Islamic Military Coalition to fight terrorism.

Last December, Saudi Arabia proposed to set up a broad Muslim coalition to fight against terrorists in the Middle East. The coalition has been bombing Houthi rebel forces in Yemen at the request of its internationally-recognized government.

