Russia Dedicated to Cooperation, Stability in Ties With US, Not Enmity

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia does not view itself as the enemy of the United States and aims to pursue cooperation and achieve stability in bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large Andrey Krutskikh said Thursday.

"Most importantly, we are not the enemies of the United States. We are dedicated to cooperation and stability in our relations," Krutskikh told RIA Novosti.

Krutskikh, the Russian president's special representative for international cooperation in information security, cited cybersecurity as one of the fields of cooperation to combat the common threats of crime and terrorism.

"As for military and political use of information and communication tools, both the US and Russia are equally interested in replicating the regime of nuclear stability, which is based on mutual agreements, understanding, and not on confrontation and sanctions," he said.

