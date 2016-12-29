Iranian President Expresses Hope for Expansion of Relations With Italy

© AFP 2016/ STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN Timeless Treasure: Stolen Persian Artifacts Repatriated to Iran From Italy

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Iran Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to Paolo Gentiloni to congratulate him on his appointment as Italy's new prime minister and to call for a more extensive cooperation between their two countries.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always had friendly ties with Italy, and the two countries have great capacities to promote cooperation in the political, economic and international arenas," the president said in his Wednesday message, as quoted by the Iranian TASNIM news agency.

Rouhani expressed hope that the bilateral relations would prosper under the new Italian leader.

Former Foreign Minister Gentiloni succeeded Matteo Renzi who announced his resignation on December 7, following the rejection at the referendum of legal reforms he proposed.

Iran has been working to reestablish active bilateral cooperation with various countries after it signed a nuclear deal in 2015, ending the country's relative isolation. The agreement, signed by Iran, the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France and Russia, ensured the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in return for the gradual lifting of sanctions.

