    A Polish Air Force pilot looks at a model of a JASSM missile prior to a contract signing ceremony of 40 Lockheed Martin’s joint air-to-surface standoff missiles (JASSM), as well as F-16 fighter plane operational flight plan upgrades, associated equipment, parts, training and logistical support, between Poland and U.S., at a Polish Air Force base in Poznan, Poland, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014

    Polish Purchase of US Missiles to 'Provoke Conflict' With Russia

    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    World
    Poland plans to purchase 70 US Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range (JASSM-ER) missiles for its F-16 fighter jets, according to Polish media.

    A Yars missile system en route to a field region at the final stage of the Strategic All-Around Competition, a field training contest in the Novosibirsk region
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    'Russia Will Focus On Affordable Asymmetric Measures' if NATO Wants Arms Race
    Russian Ambassador to NATO Alexander Grushko said that Moscow is closely monitoring Warsaw's plans to buy US air-to-surface missiles, a significant new factor which Grushko said "we are taking into account in our military planning."

    Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor in the $225 million deal, which stipulates that the American aerospace company supply 70 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range (JASSM-ER) missiles for Polish F-16 fighter jets.

    In an interview with Sputnik Poland, retired Polish Vice Admiral Marek Toczek warned of the far-reaching consequences of Warsaw buying the US JASSM-ER missiles.

    "This step will further tighten the spiral of mistrust, strengthen unnecessary irritation and provoke a conflict. Unfortunately, Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party is pursuing a policy that is prompting a huge negative reaction," he said.

    "All this will certainly worsen Russian-Polish ties, and there is nothing surprising in the fact that Moscow will take the appropriate steps to neutralize the potential of these missiles," he added.

    He added that the purchase of the US missiles by Warsaw will also ride roughshod over the interests of ordinary Poles and the national interests of the entire nation.

    Toczhek was echoed by Mikhail Khodoryonok, a military expert from the Russian news website Gazeta.ru, who described Warsaw's plans to buy the US JASSM-ER missiles as a serious challenge to Russia.

    "Poland's purchase of missiles of this type will allow the Polish Air Force to significantly increase its combat capability in terms of destroying ground targets. It also poses a threat to all of our facilities based within [striking distance of] these missiles. So Russia should respond in kind to Poland's move," Khodoryonok said, referring to Russian missile defense systems.

    Map of Poland
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Slav-on-Slav Throwdown: Poland Calls on Russia to Debate Weapons in Eastern Europe
    The JASSM-ER is an advanced version of the AGM-158A cruise missile and can hit targets at a distance of up to 1,000 kilometers, compared to the 370 kilometers of the original JASSM.

    Khodoryonok called the  JASSM-ER  as a formidable weapon, which he described as a radar-evading missile which can be installed on F-15 fighter jets and which are worth 850,000 dollars each. 

      Drain the swamp
      These polish fools are being used by neocohens/NATO to fight Russia for them, its that simple. Are there no poles with brains or is the plumbing money from cleaning English toilets befuddled their brains? But also the poles are dreaming of a renewed empire, the same trick employed on the turks, see where it got erdogan now.
      Since when have the Russians ever feared Poland? Oh, how far the Ruskies have fallen.
