Russian Aviation Security Experts Launch Examination of Cairo Airport's Terminal

Russia May Resume Air Traffic to Egypt Early Next Year – Transport Minister

CAIRO (Sputnik)According to the Youm7 news portal, the experts would examine the arrival and departure lounges, nonpublic areas, as well as new equipment. It is expected that after the renewal of flights connection between Russia and Egypt flights from Moscow would arrive to the second terminal of Cairo airport.

The Egyptian authorities claimed that after the last inspection, held by the Russian experts three months ago, all complaints were resolved, while additional security measures were established, for instance, a check system for the airport staff using biometrics and more surveillance cameras were installed.

The inspection is set to end on December 30, and then the specialists will prepare a report on the basis of which a decision on the renewal of flights connection will be taken.

In October, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said that a decision on the resumption of the Egypt-Russia air travel might be taken before the end of 2016. Sokolov noted that the Egyptian authorities implemented almost every airport security measure demanded by Russia with the remaining one, including a biometric system of employee access to airports.

Russia grounded flights to and from Egypt after an Airbus A321 plane flying to St. Petersburg crashed soon after taking off from Sharm El-Sheikh on October 31, 2015. All 224 people aboard died as a result of what was classified by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) as a terrorist attack.

