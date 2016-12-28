CAIRO (Sputnik) — The murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov is an aggression against all the diplomats in the world, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jaafari told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I believe that it’s not only aggression against Russia, but aggression against all the diplomats in the world. Diplomacy is one, no matter what country it serves," Jaafari said, explaining that "diplomacy is an alternative to war, and an attack on any diplomat is a push toward conflict and military solution."

The minister offered his condolences to the government and the people of Russia, adding that Karlov was "a man of strategic thinking, master of diplomacy."

On December 19, Karlov was shot at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in Ankara by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas. Three more people were also injured in the shooting. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.