Baghdad Hopes to Continue, Grow Intelligence Cooperation With Russia - FM

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Russian Security Council Head, Iraq Security Adviser Discuss Countering Terror

–

CAIRO (Sputnik)The Iraqi government hopes to continue and increase cooperation with Russia in the exchange of intelligence, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jaafari told Sputnik.

"Russian intelligence is one of the strongest in the world, and in this fight against terrorism we need intelligence. Russia could give us a lot of help in this area. We hope that cooperation with Russia will be continued, and the level will be increased," Jaafari said.

Moscow and Baghdad coordinate efforts to counter terrorism in the framework of a joint anti-Daesh information center in Baghdad, with Syria and Iran also participating in the center's work.

The anti-Daesh center is tasked with the collection and analysis of the data on the situation in the Middle East, particularly on the situation with jihadists in the region.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!