Israel to Give Trump ‘Ironclad’ Proof Obama Was Behind UN Vote

The US "was behind this ganging up on Israel at the UN," according to Ron Dermer, Israeli ambassador to Washington. The White House has denied the allegations that it drafted the resolution.

Netanyahu’s staff plans to "present their evidence to the new administration through the appropriate channels," Dermer said. From there, Israel would be compelled to accept how the Trump administration disseminates the evidence to the American public.

Trump recently blasted the UN for being little more than an international country club. The comment came after Trump called the UN resolution a "big loss" for Israel that "will make it much harder to negotiate peace."

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

​The UN Security Council condemned Israeli settlements in the West Bank by a vote of 14-0 Friday, with the US the lone abstention. Netanyahu’s office struck back, saying Israel would not abide the requirements of the UN resolution.

Further, Dan Arbell of the Brookings Institution told Sputnik that the resolution is not likely to substantively alter Israeli efforts to settle East Jerusalem and the West Bank. A 26-year veteran of the Israeli Foreign Ministry Office, Arbell said Israel will likely "wait for President-elect Trump to become president and then seek his support for continued settlement building."