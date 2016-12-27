Star Wars' Carrie Fisher Dies From Complications of Massive Heart Attack

The iconic Princess Leia had been touring Europe for one of her new books before hopping on a flight to the US, where tragedy fell upon the world-famous actress. She required emergency medical attention while aboard the flight and was rushed to a hospital moments after the plane touched down in Los Angeles, California, where Fisher lived.
Police initially said Fisher didn't appear to be in good condition, but shortly after the actress was hospitalized Fisher's brother told reporters than her condition had stabilized.
Fisher was always a center of attention, having started her acting career at just 15. She starred in the Star Wars Trilogy and then teamed up with Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill last year for Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.
"It is with very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," Lourd's spokesperson said in a statement. "She will be missed profoundly," the representative added.
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
Fisher could never be spotted without her dog, Gary. On Christmas Eve, Gary tweeted this heart-warming photo after hearing of his guardian's condition.
— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 24, 2016
Over the weekend, Harrison Ford expressed that he was "shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend" after learning the Fisher had suffered a heart attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete RIP. Rose to fame with Star Wars. She was still "young" only 60. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete God bless your soul. Rest in peace. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete RIP Carrie Fisher. You brought magic and wonder to millions of lives. Too young to leave us. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete A most pretty girl. A sad day My condolences to her entire family. We will miss you Carrie. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Another legend gone in 2016, and the year isn't over yet. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete And yet the evil ones continue to live: Cheney, GW Bush, HRC, Obama, etc. Fate needs to get busy and grab them soon.
Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
copius
Angus Gallagher
Alan Reid
ares079
karlof1