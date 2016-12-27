Register
    Star Wars' Carrie Fisher Dies From Complications of Massive Heart Attack

    After suffering from cardiac issues during a plane ride from London to LAX just days ago, the actress and author passed away on Tuesday at the age of 60, according to a family spokesperson.

    The iconic Princess Leia had been touring Europe for one of her new books before hopping on a flight to the US, where tragedy fell upon the world-famous actress. She required emergency medical attention while aboard the flight and was rushed to a hospital moments after the plane touched down in Los Angeles, California, where Fisher lived.

    Police initially said Fisher didn't appear to be in good condition, but shortly after the actress was hospitalized Fisher's brother told reporters than her condition had stabilized. 

    Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack, Condition ‘Not Good’

    Fisher was always a center of attention, having started her acting career at just 15. She starred in the Star Wars Trilogy and then teamed up with Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill last year for Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. 

    "It is with very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," Lourd's spokesperson said in a statement. "She will be missed profoundly," the representative added.

    ​Fisher could never be spotted without her dog, Gary. On Christmas Eve, Gary tweeted this heart-warming photo after hearing of his guardian's condition.

    Over the weekend, Harrison Ford expressed that he was "shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend" after learning the Fisher had suffered a heart attack.

    Carrie Fisher

