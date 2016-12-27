Register
    The flag of Pakistan and American flags (File)

    Pakistan Has Good Reasons to Look Forward to Engagement With US

    © AFP 2016/ MARK RALSTON
    Foreign Secretary of Pakistan said that Pakistan has very good reasons to look forward to a constructive engagement with the United States under the new administration of US-President elect Donald Trump.

    A Cobra attack helicopter fires diversionary flares.
    © AP Photo/ Kevin Frayer
    Lockheed to Support US, Pakistan Cobra Helo Targeting Sensor for $151 Million
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Pakistan has very good reasons to look forward to a constructive engagement with the United States under the new administration of US-President elect Donald Trump, following negotiations between Islamabad and Trump and his transition team, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry told Sputnik.

    "Obviously new leaders bring their own preferences, priorities and style of doing business. Trump Administration would therefore leave its own mark and imprint on the conduct of external relations including with Pakistan. So far the exchanges that we have had between the President-elect and the Prime Minister and members of his transition team, we have very good reasons to look forward to a constructive engagement with the United States," Chaudhry said.

    Chaudhry stressed that Pakistan, being a victim of terrorism, would welcome every initiative by Trump administration to counter it.

    "Pakistan and US have already covered a lot of distance in counter-terrorism and will be happy to partner for world peace and stability in future," the official said.

    Trump spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the phone in late November. According to media reports, Trump called Sharif a "terrific guy," while the Trump transition team said that the conversation on how Washington and Islamabad would maintain a strong relationship was productive.

    The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has the potential to bring unprecedented investments to Pakistan, including from companies from the United States,  Foreign Secretary of Pakistan said.

    “The United States is the largest trading partner of Pakistan with potential for more with improved security, better infrastructure and improving energy situation, we are expecting increased US investment in Pakistan.  China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has the potential to attract unprecedented investment to Pakistan including US companies to Pakistan,” Chaudhry said.

    According to the official, Islamabad and Beijing are currently focused on implementing bilateral projects.

    The Chinese and Pakistani authorities agreed to build an economic corridor in 2007 to facilitate bilateral trade. On November 13, 2016, the first trade convoy came from China to Gwadar Port, managed by Chinese Overseas Port Holdings Limited company.

