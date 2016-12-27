US Plans to Gain Advantage Over Russia in Nuclear Capabilities - Ministry

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Russia Sure US Nuclear Arms in Germany Cold War Relic - Foreign Ministry

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The ministry was commenting on the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that outgoing US President Barack Obama signed into law on Sunday, which contains large sections on anti-missile defense.

"The stories about the 'nuclear threat from Iran and North Korea', that had been used to justify the deployment of anti-missile systems, have now been put aside and we are told, directly that Washington's plans have expanded and now aim to break nuclear parity with Russia to gain one-sided strategic advantage," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the 2017 NDAA's switch to a more large-scale protection as a goal for the US anti-missile systems was speaking for itself.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!