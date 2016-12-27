Mexican Airline Interjet Checking Russian Superjet 100 Planes After Warning

© Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev Russia, Mexico Scrap Joint Venture Plans for SSJ Parts Production

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Mexican airline Interjet is conducting an inspection of Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft on Tuesday after the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) suspended the exploitation of seven SSJ100 planes.

"The security of our passengers and aircraft is our priority. We would like to inform that the Russian Aviation Authority has issued an airworthiness directive, number AD 2016-322-02, which requires all operators to inspect their Superjet100 aircraft," the statement said.

Earlier in the week, Rosaviatsiya suspended the operation of six SSJ100 planes of Aeroflot and one IrAero plane after a damage to the stabilizer on the SSJ100 planes was discovered.

The SSJ100 is a regional 100-seat airliner designed and produced by the Moscow-based Sukhoi Civil Aircraft company.