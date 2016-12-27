France, Russia Share Position on Counter-Terrorism, Climate, Libya - Ambassador

© AP Photo/ David Karp France Wants to Cooperate With Russia to End War in Syria - French Ambassador to Moscow

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Moscow and Paris are united in the fight against terrorism, climate change and the settlement of the situation in Libya, French Ambassador to Russia Jean-Maurice Ripert said.

"There are issues on which we do agree, it is Libya, the fight against terrorism, the fight against climate change," Ripert told RIA Novosti.

He added that there were differences on several issues, like Syria and Ukraine, but Paris and Moscow kept working together to overcome them.

France saw its relations with Russia sour in 2014 amid the conflict in Ukraine and the European bloc's anti-Russian sanctions. In April, the French National Assembly approved an The Republican (LR) party-proposed resolution calling on the government to lift the sanctions.

