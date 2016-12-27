Large Fire Erupts After Gas Pipeline Explosion in Azerbaijan - Ministry

© Sputnik/ Yuriy Lashov Death Toll After Gas Explosion in Russia's Ivanovo Rises to Five

BAKU (Sputnik)A large fire erupted after an explosion at a gas pipeline in the capital of Azerbaijan, the country's emergencies ministry said Tuesday.

"The explosion occurred, a large fire broke out in Qaradagh district of Baku at about 10:00 a.m. [06:00 GMT]," the Emergency Situations Ministry's press service told RIA Novosti.

It explained that the fire erupted at a gas pipeline along a settlement 26 miles southwest of Baku belonging to the Azerigas company.

"A large number of equipment and fire brigades have been dispatched to the scene of the incident," the ministry said.

