Japanese Prime Minister Lays Wreath at Hawaiian Memorial to US Soldiers

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Abe arrived in Hawaii for the talks with US President Barack Obama and a joint visit of the Pearl Harbor memorial, according to the Japanese Times newspaper.

The Japanese prime minister's agenda for the trip reportedly included a visit to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which attempts to identify former prisoners of war, often by way of DNA analysis, the Makiki Japanese Cemetery and the memorial to the Ehime Maru vessel sunk in 2001 by the nuclear sub USS Greeneville.

The 1941 Japanese imperial forces attack on Pearl Harbor military base led to the United States’ entry into World War II and remains a sore point in the relations between the two countries.

