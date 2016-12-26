Beijing Residents Laying Flowers in Memory of Tu-154 Crash Victims

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Beijing residents are bringing flowers to the Russian Embassy to honor memory of the victims of the Tu-154 plane crash over the Black Sea, the diplomatic mission said Monday.

Earlier on Monday Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia mourns on Monday the victims of the Tu-154 military plane that crashed in the Black Sea off the Russian southwestern coast. The Tu-154 aircraft was en route to Syria with 92 people on board, when it disappeared from radar shortly after refueling at an airport in the Russian resort city of Adler.

Among 92 passengers there were members of the famous Alexandrov Ensemble, who were traveling from Moscow to Hmeimim airbase in Syria to put on a New Year concert for Russian troops deployed there, nine journalists and prominent Russian humanitarian activist Elizaveta Glinka.