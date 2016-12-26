Beijing Residents Laying Flowers in Memory of Tu-154 Crash Victims

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Beijing residents are bringing flowers to the Russian Embassy to honor memory of the victims of the Tu-154 plane crash over the Black Sea, the diplomatic mission said Monday.
Earlier on Monday Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Among 92 passengers there were members of the famous Alexandrov Ensemble, who were traveling from Moscow to Hmeimim airbase in Syria to put on a New Year concert for Russian troops deployed there, nine journalists and prominent Russian humanitarian activist Elizaveta Glinka.
