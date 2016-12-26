Adoption of EAEU Customs Code to Facilitate Further Integration - President

–

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik)Armenia believes that the adoption of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Customs Code will boost the integration processes in the union and will help to make the customs procedures more transparent, the country's president Serzh Sargsyan said Monday.

"The adoption of the Customs Code is a significant step towards our further integration, as it outlines the transition to a single customs rules in the entire economic union…. The use of these approaches will simplify the procedure of the customs border crossing by the EAEU goods, [will] make it transparent," Sargsyan said speaking at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting where the document is expected to be adopted.

The EAEU Customs Code is a document regulating the customs relations on the territory of the bloc. In accordance with Article 32 of the EAEU Treaty, there should be common customs regulations on the territory of the union.

Functioning since 2015, the Eurasian Economic Union is a Russia-initiated regional political and economic bloc that aims to streamline the flow of goods and services between its members.

