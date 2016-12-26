Register
18:03 GMT +326 December 2016
Live
    Search
    The ICIJ Panama Papers Page Screenshot

    Year in Review: Panama Offshore Data Leak Triggers Probes

    © Photo: ICIJ
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Year in Review: Highlights of 2016 (21)
    0 9011

    The biggest data leak ever, a trove of 11.5 million files, which shook the world in 2016, offering a glimpse into conspiracies, scandals, frauds and iffy offshore accounts of billionaires and celebrities, as well as 12 current and former global leaders, began with a stranger popping a question to the German Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

    Panama Papers
    © Photo: Pixabay
    EU Accused of 'Amnesia' in Backtrack Over Panama Papers Tax Register Response
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The fallout so far has included several investigations launched across the world, a prime minister resigning, a famous lost painting rediscovered and one country's reputation tarnished.

    In early April 2016, an unprecedented leak of millions of files obtained by Sueddeutsche Zeitung from an anonymous source came to light triggering a huge offshore scandal with the repercussions still being felt even eight months later.

    John Doe, the anonymous source behind the leak whose identity remains unknown, provided the German journalists with 2.6 terabytes of inside data from Mossack Fonseca, a Panamanian law firm specializing in the creation of shell corporations.

    No newsroom could cope with this vast amount of information alone: simply making it searchable presented a challenge. Sueddeutsche Zeitung turned to the US-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) for help as the organization had already coordinated similar investigations in the past. The project eventually grew to include more than 400 journalists from around 80 countries.

    It took approximately a year of locked rooms, secret conversations and hard work to scan the documents, transform them into a searchable archive, sift through all the information and put together numerous stories, some of them more damning than the others.

    According to ICIJ, the information connects more than 214,000 offshore companies to people from more than 200 countries. The data was not published in its entirety and it was not given to the official prosecutors.

    It has to be said that an offshore company is not illegal in and of itself, but it may be used to cover up activities of a varying degree of legitimacy. A shell company does not make a man who set it up or profits from it a criminal, and neither does the simple mention in Panama Papers. A large part of the giant cache of the documents shows people simply managing their money well within the legal boundaries. Sometimes, however, shell companies do serve to cover up questionable decisions or breaches of law.

    Topic:
    Year in Review: Highlights of 2016 (21)

    Related:

    London Remains Capital of Corrupt Elite Despite Panama Papers Probe
    US Destroyer Zumwalt Returning to California Port After Panama Mishap
    EU Commissioner Faces Questions Over Panama Papers Scandal
    Tags:
    Panama Papers, data leaks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 Plane in Black Sea
    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 in Black Sea
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok