Russian Aim to Improve Nuclear Forces Logical Amid US Alarming Policy - Lawmaker

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at annual press conference that the prerequisites for a new arms race were created, as the United States withdrew from the ABM treaty. He added that Russia was well on track in terms of reaching the modernization trend in its defense and nuclear program, "which will result in 70 percent of our arms being advanced by 2021," with nuclear component being 90 percent already modernized.

"The rhetoric of the last days of Obama's presidency are disquieting in that field… Thus, the declarations of president Putin that he wants to improve the technology of nuclear forces is just a logical answer, which is part of the game of the nuclear deterrence. We must remember the American ideas look like the ones under president Reagan and the so called Star Wars," Dhuicq said.

He underlined that instead of provoking another arms race, it would be "wiser for two states to cooperate in order to protect Europe and the world against what the Americans call rogue states, such as North Korea, for example."

The lawmaker also stressed that when in comes to France and Russia's stance on the nuclear deterrence, the two countries do not want another nuclear technology race and do not favor the idea of turning it into a "military, diplomatic game."

On December 13, 2002, then US President George W. Bush announced that Washington would unilaterally withdraw from the ABM Treaty with the USSR. The treaty, signed in 1972, barred the parties from deploying anti-ballistic missile systems that could cover the entire territory of their countries, or providing a base for such broad-range defense.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!