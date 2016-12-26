Register
18:02 GMT +326 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Mobile launcher 'Yars' missile system on the territory of Teykovo air defence missile formation in Ivanovo region.

    Russian Aim to Improve Nuclear Forces Logical Amid US Alarming Policy - Lawmaker

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
    World
    Get short URL
    114131

    Russian steps toward improving nuclear technology is a logical step in light of Washington's disquieting move to withdraw from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty that may threaten global security, French lawmaker and member of the legislative defense committee Nicolas Dhuicq told Sputnik.

    A recent media report about Washington’s plans to upgrade nuclear bombs in Western Germany resulted in Russia expressing concern, but the United States denied allegations of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF)
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US, Russia Leadership Too ‘Reasonable’ to Risk Nuclear War - Russian Envoy
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at annual press conference that the prerequisites for a new arms race were created, as the United States withdrew from the ABM treaty. He added that Russia was well on track in terms of reaching the modernization trend in its defense and nuclear program, "which will result in 70 percent of our arms being advanced by 2021," with nuclear component being 90 percent already modernized.

    "The rhetoric of the last days of Obama's presidency are disquieting in that field… Thus, the declarations of president Putin that he wants to improve the technology of nuclear forces is just a logical answer, which is part of the game of the nuclear deterrence. We must remember the American ideas look like the ones under president Reagan and the so called Star Wars," Dhuicq said.

    He underlined that instead of provoking another arms race, it would be "wiser for two states to cooperate in order to protect Europe and the world against what the Americans call rogue states, such as North Korea, for example."

    The lawmaker also stressed that when in comes to France and Russia's stance on the nuclear deterrence, the two countries do not want another nuclear technology race and do not favor the idea of turning it into a "military, diplomatic game."

    On December 13, 2002, then US President George W. Bush announced that Washington would unilaterally withdraw from the ABM Treaty with the USSR. The treaty, signed in 1972, barred the parties from deploying anti-ballistic missile systems that could cover the entire territory of their countries, or providing a base for such broad-range defense.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia Calls on US to Return to Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty
    Russia Suspends Nuclear Cooperation Agreement With US - Gov't Directive
    White House Saw Reports About Russia Suspending Nuclear Cooperation With US
    Tags:
    nuclear forces, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      l.
      US are a bunch of warlords bombing all over the world making it unsafe. No more Paris treaty, atomic arm race, 1bn airforce one brand new, USD 150000 Iphone with diamond and gold, wouha, Trump is not yet in the office and we can already smell the chaos and war leading to a final destruction. Trump think that as he will die, the whole world must die with him.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 Plane in Black Sea
    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 in Black Sea
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok