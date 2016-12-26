Kazakhstan Ready to Host Russia-Turkey-Iran Talks on Syria - President

–

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik)Kazakhstan will create the necessary conditions to organize negotiations on Syria between Russia, Turkey and Iran, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said Monday.

"The decision on your proposal: Kazakhstan is ready to host all parties for negotiations in Astana," Nazarbayev addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

Nazarbayev said he shared the proposal with Turkish and Iranian counterparts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani, on the phone Sunday.

"They all agree, we will create all the conditions for them to work and meet," he said.

