Russia-Turkey Ties Influence Efficacy of Anti-Terrorist Fight - Kazakh FM

ASTANA, December 26 (Sputnik)Idrissov noted Moscow's role as Astana's "neighbor and key economic partner," and Ankara's "fraternal" ties with Kazakhstan in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Therefore, Kazakhstan could not remain on the sidelines in the face of deteriorating Russian-Turkish relations. Furthermore, the effectiveness of the international fight against terrorism, a problem that is relevant to our region, depends on Russian-Turkish relations," he said.

Open confrontation among stakeholders in the UN Security Council prevents conflict resolution in Syria, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister said.

"Unfortunately, open confrontation and positions of the interested countries is observed at this authoritative international platform, which cannot contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict and to achieve stability in the entire Middle East," Idrissov told RIA Novosti.

He added that Astana regrets the terminated work between Russia and the United States on conflict resolution in Syria and hopes for their renewed engagement.

"We hoped that the agreements reached earlier would put an end to the terrorist threat emanating from the country and enable coordinated action to ensure access to humanitarian assistance," Idrissov said.

On October 3, the US State Department announced that Washington was cutting off participation in bilateral channels with Russia on sustaining a ceasefire agreement.