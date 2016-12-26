Register
    A rescue operation on the Black Sea coast at the crash site of Russian Defense Ministry's TU-154 aircraft

    Syria's Hmeymim Group Extends Condolences Following Russian Tu-154 Crash

    © Photo: Russian Emergency Situations Ministry
    Topic:
    Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea (62)
    118001

    Internal Syrian opposition group Hmeimim has extended condolences over the tragedy with Russia’s Tu-154 plane and expressed support for the relatives of the victims, hoping that the crash was a deadly accident and not a terror act, the group’s official representative Mais Krydee told Sputnik on Monday.

    City residents attend a vigil in Sochi where a Russian Defense Ministry's TU-154 airplane crashed off the Black Sea coast
    © Sputnik/ Nina Zotina
    Tu-154 Plane Crash: Sochi Locals Take It as 'Their Own Tragedy'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On Sunday, Russian military plane heading to Hmeymim airbase in Syria’s Latakia crashed in the Black Sea. The plane was carrying musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, the official choir of the Russian army, as well as military personnel and reporters, to congratulate military men at the base on the New Year. All 92 people on board are feared dead. Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said Monday that technical malfunction or pilot error, not terrorism, were among the leads in the investigation into the plane crash.

    "I prepared a letter to the Russian foreign ministry with my condolences. We have so much sorrow in our hearts because of this terrible news. Our thoughts are with mothers and fathers of those young men who were musicians," Krydee said.

    "We hope that this was an accident and not a terror attack … We are really sorry. We stand together with all Russian people at this moment. Because Russian and Syrian people are really close," Krydee added.

    The Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane disappeared from radar on Sunday morning, shortly after refueling and take-off from the Russian southern city of Adler, near Sochi. Fragments of the plane were discovered 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) from the sea shore of Sochi at a depth of 50-70 meters (164-184 feet).

    According to Sokolov, the Russian authorities do not deem it feasible to introduce additional airport security measures following the tragedy in the Black Sea.

    Monday is a national day of mourning in Russia.

      Magenta61
      Bad news bears! My heart is broken on this day after Christmas. What a great pity. My condolences.
