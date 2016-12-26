NZ Jewish Council Hopes Israeli Embassy to Stay Open After UN Resolution

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Friday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution initiated by New Zealand, Venezuela, Malaysia and Senegal. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

"New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Murray McCully has said Ambassador Itzhak Gerberg has been recalled for consultation. The New Zealand Jewish community hopes no further action is taken and both governments will focus on keeping the Israeli Embassy open," Moses said Sunday, as quoted by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Moses stressed the important role the embassy plays in the life of the local Jewish community and said the loss of good rapport between Israel and New Zealand over the resolution would be "disappointing."

Israeli authorities criticized the resolution, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoning ambassadors of the UNSC member states, including Russia, on Sunday, for separate discussions.

At the government's Sunday session, Netanyahu accused the United States of orchestrating the adoption of the resolution passed by the UN Security Council on Friday in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States, which usually vetoed the drafts with the same content in the past.

Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!