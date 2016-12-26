Register
13:47 GMT +326 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A building can be seen in the Israeli settlement of Maale Edumim, in the occupied West Bank, in the background the Palestinian village of Azariya is seen on the edge of Jerusalem, December 24, 2016

    NZ Jewish Council Hopes Israeli Embassy to Stay Open After UN Resolution

    © REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
    World
    Get short URL
    225513

    The Israeli embassy and Wellington should work together to keep the embassy open, following the recent UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli West Bank settlements, in Wellington New Zealand Jewish Council spokesperson Juliet Moses said.

    Texas Senator Ted Cruz
    © Flickr/ Gage Skidmore
    GOP Bigwigs Slam UNSC Settlement Resolution, Obama; Echo Calls to Defund UN
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On Friday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution initiated by New Zealand, Venezuela, Malaysia and Senegal. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

    "New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Murray McCully has said Ambassador Itzhak Gerberg has been recalled for consultation. The New Zealand Jewish community hopes no further action is taken and both governments will focus on keeping the Israeli Embassy open," Moses said Sunday, as quoted by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

    Moses stressed the important role the embassy plays in the life of the local Jewish community and said the loss of good rapport between Israel and New Zealand over the resolution would be "disappointing."

    Israeli authorities criticized the resolution, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoning ambassadors of the UNSC member states, including Russia, on Sunday, for separate discussions.

    At the government's Sunday session, Netanyahu accused the United States of orchestrating the adoption of the resolution passed by the UN Security Council on Friday in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States, which usually vetoed the drafts with the same content in the past.

    Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Netanyahu Summons Ambassadors After UN Vote on Settlements Resolution
    UN Resolution on Israel Obama's 'Way of Score-Settling With Netanyahu'
    Netanyahu: Israel Will Review Relations With UN After Resolution on Settlements
    Tags:
    resolution, UN Security Council, Israel, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 Plane in Black Sea
    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 in Black Sea
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok