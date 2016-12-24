Israel Abandoned by US to Most Hostile Enemies - Israeli Construction Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States abandoned Israel to its most hostile enemies, Israel's Construction Minister Yoav Galant said Saturday, following the UN Security Council vote on a resolution against Israeli settlements.

"A week ago, the United States equipped Israel with the world's most advanced aircraft because it understands the threats posed to Israel in the region, but today they abandoned Israel in the political sphere to its hostile enemies," Galant was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

On Friday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States, condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.