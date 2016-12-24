Register
15:23 GMT +324 December 2016
    Israeli national flag flying next to an Israeli building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied Palestinian West Bank. (File)

    Israel Abandoned by US to Most Hostile Enemies - Israeli Construction Minister

    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Israel's Construction Minister Yoav Galant said Saturday that the US abandoned Israel to its most hostile enemies.

    A Palestinian boy walks past graffiti painted on Israel's controversial separation barrier in the Aida refugee camp situated inside the West Bank town of Bethlehem, on February 12, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Thomas Coex
    US Absteining From Vote on UN’s Israel Resolution 'Absolute Necessity' for Peace
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States abandoned Israel to its most hostile enemies, Israel's Construction Minister Yoav Galant said Saturday, following the UN Security Council vote on a resolution against Israeli settlements.

    "A week ago, the United States equipped Israel with the world's most advanced aircraft because it understands the threats posed to Israel in the region, but today they abandoned Israel in the political sphere to its hostile enemies," Galant was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

    On Friday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States, condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

    Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.

      copius
      Israel is an over grown cry baby who bullies Palestine women and children.
      It's time to feel the other end of the stick.
      Your raping and murder days are over.
      The people of God are Syrians. You have deceived the world.
      peaceactivist2
      Oh my dear Jews: do as Jesus Preached but don't do as King David did and you will live with peace
      cast235
      Israel shouldn't THINK that.
      The truth is that once Palestine disappears, it WILL be war. U.S actually see this point.
      Let's say , Israel keep doing. The ARAB world is concerned. Very much.
      Sooner or later it could bring another war. And what is world, with U.S dwindling, and possible international players getting involved.

      The best was let it REST. Let it be. The consequences was from BOYCOTT of all U.S products. Worldwide.
      Will turn U.S into a Soviet Union in no time. And with it, all powers LOST. Including U.N MOVED.
      Is ONLY a settlement construction. And I bet many been EYEING Russia to go in. That will hesitate to the end. But eventually will get same sanctions. BOYCOTT.

      U.S began letting France, U.K , Germany demanding WAR CRIMES against Russia. The takeover of those settlements could be a crime against humanity. And many inside U.N are FED UP.
      At UNGA NOT ONE would had opposed or abstained. Tell tale, of what's next. Israel should stop that. Before is too late.
      Because pressures will keep adding. Until all breaks lose. Sooner or later they WILL DEMAND tat Russia steps to the plate.
      And the world see. That NO POWER not even NATO and friends are capable of move a finger when is Russia involved. And Russia have NOT flex muscles..YET.
      China is Russia's strategic ALLY. Not partner anymore.. China say it clear.
      Russia is always more hush about it. And more are coming into that.

      Soon Russia's sanctions will be meaningless. With Russia refusing to invest anything or have any business inside U.S or E.U , U.K.
      Sanctions is like grounding a KID. It all goes fine until he matures.
      Mitach2002
      When Israels time comes and it is being destroyed by all the rnemies it's made I won't shed a tear. Here is a people who constantly bemoan the injustices of the past they have been put through yet they have no problem doing the same or worse to others. Disgusting nation.
