Climate Scientist, US Astronaut Piers Sellers Dies at 61 - NASA

© Photo: Rex Features NASA Scientist Says Earth is Vulnerable to Surprise Asteroid

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — British-born US astronaut and climate scientist Piers Sellers died of pancreatic cancer in Houston, Texas, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said Saturday.

"The entire NASA family mourns the passing of scientist and astronaut Piers Sellers … Piers devoted his life to saving the planet. As a climate scientist, his work in computer modeling of the climate system, satellite remote sensing studies and field work using aircraft, satellites and ground teams broke new ground in our understanding of Earth’s systems," the NASA said.

According to the statement, the astronaut died on Friday. He was 61.

Sellers flew to the International Space Station in 2002, 2006 and 2010, performing six spacewalks and various space station assembly tasks.