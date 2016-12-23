© Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn China, Russia Interested in Boosting Cooperation in Fighting Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said he would prefer Islam not to be mentioned in vain alongside terrorism.

"I would prefer Islam not to be mentioned in vain alongside terrorism. You are right here," Putin said during the annual press conference on Friday, asked whether it would be right to prohibit the use of the phrase "Daesh, terrorist organization banned in Russia" in the media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 23 holds a major end-of-the-year press conference.