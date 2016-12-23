Putin Hopes on Kazakhstan's Astana Hosting Intra-Syrian Peace Talks

"I think a nationwide ceasefire must be agreed, followed immediately by practical negotiations on a political reconciliation," Putin said at the annual press conference.
"We have suggested that Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana could serve as a neutral territory. The Turkish and Iranian presidents have agreed, the president [of Syria Bashar] Assad himself has consented, the president [of Kazakhstan Nursultan] Nazarbayev kindly agreed to lend us this venue, create all working conditions, and I do hope we will get the process going," he told reporters.
