Russia Not to Spend Unaffordable Amounts in Case of Arms Race - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will never spend the amounts it cannot afford should it be involved in an arms race, as the country is doing the utmost to have 70 percent of modern weapons by 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at annual press conference Friday.

"I would like to stress that it is very important for our internal, domestic politics use, we will never spend the amounts we cannot afford should we be involved in an arms race," he added.

The president also said that "we have done the necessary things in order to enter the modernization trend, which should take us to having 70 percent of new and modern weapons by 2021, as of now we are already at 50 percent, in some segments at 60 percent, in nuclear field at 90 percent already."