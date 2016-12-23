Russia Not to Spend Unaffordable Amounts in Case of Arms Race - Putin

"I would like to stress that it is very important for our internal, domestic politics use, we will never spend the amounts we cannot afford should we be involved in an arms race," he added.
The president also said that "we have done the necessary things in order to enter the modernization trend, which should take us to having 70 percent of new and modern weapons by 2021, as of now we are already at 50 percent, in some segments at 60 percent, in nuclear field at 90 percent already."
